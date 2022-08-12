Migrants detected crossing the English Channel in small boats - monthly data

This page is updated monthly with the latest figures on migrants detected crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Data on this page is provisional and may differ from figures published in the official statistics on Irregular migration to the UK, which will have undergone a more thorough quality assurance process.

Definition of a small boat

A ‘small boat’ is one of a number of vessels used by individuals who cross the English Channel, with the aim of gaining entry to the UK without a visa or permission to enter – either directly by landing in the UK or having been intercepted at sea by the authorities and brought ashore. The most common small vessels detected making these types of crossings are rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs), dinghies and kayaks.

About the data

Data are provisional management information from live operational systems and are subject to change, including reduction.

Finalised and authoritative data on small boat arrivals will be included in the quarterly Irregular migration to the UK release.

The UK data includes individuals who:

are detected on arrival in the UK

are detected in the Channel by UK authorities and subsequently brought to the UK

These data do not include individuals who:

arrive in the UK on larger vessels, such as go-fast craft, yachts, motor cruisers, tugs and fishing vessels – although these are rarely used by irregular migrants at present

arrive in the UK clandestinely on larger vessels not referenced above, including where hidden in a vehicle on a ferry

arrive in the UK undetected, or where there have been reports of people making the crossing, but no actual encounters

