Effort statistics April 2019

Statistics on effort use in western waters are submitted to the European Commission on the 15 day of every month.

Data provided to the European Commission in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No 2103/2004 (a,b)

Crabs

Trip type BSA(c) ICES V-VI ICES VII ICES VIII Effort deployed (kWdays) - 89,996 104,723 - Maximum allowable effort (d) (kWdays) 393 702,292 543,366 - Uptake (%) 0% 13% 19% n/a

Demersal

Trip type BSA(c) ICES V-VI ICES VII ICES VIII Effort deployed (kWdays) 1,929,411 1,165,497 2,553,749 46,248 Maximum allowable effort (d) (kWdays) 3,061,485 24,017,229 25,786,266 218,406 Uptake (%) 4% 8% 10% 21%

Scallops

Trip type BSA(c) ICES V-VI ICES VII ICES VIII Effort deployed (kWdays) - 162,331 1,013,536 - Maximum allowable effort (d) (f) (kWdays) 1,223 1,974,425 3,315,619 - Uptake (%) 0% 8% 31% n/a

Source: UK Fisheries Administrations

(a) The Western Waters comprise the nine sea areas described in Council Regulation (EC) No 1954/2003: ICES V-VI, ICES VII, ICES VIII, ICES IX, ICES X, CECAF 34.1.1, CECAF 34.1.2, CECAF 34.2.0, and the Biologically Sensitive Area (BSA), defined in Article 6.

(b) Regulated trips are those with target species listed by Council Regulation (EC) No 1954/2003, namely:

Demersal species excluding those covered by Regulation (EEC) No 2347/2002 Scallops Edible crab and spider crab (c) Includes effort deployed on regulated trips in the Biologically Sensitive Area (BSA) by vessels over 10m in length, in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No 1954/2003.

(d) The maximum allowable effort permitted in each sea area is set in Council Regulation (EC) No 1415/2004. The UK does not hold allocations of effort for areas ICES IX, ICES X, CECAF 34.1.1, CECAF 34.1.2, CECAF 34.2.0.”

e) Data provided to the European Commission in accordance with Commission Regulation EC No 2103/2004 only contains validated data on the MMO systems

f) baseline includes any transfers from other member states