Prime Minister's remarks in Rome: 16 September 2024

Thank you, Giorgia.

This is my first visit to Italy as Prime Minister…

So it’s really great to be here today – particularly in this fantastic setting…

The perfect venue to follow Blenheim Palace.

And actually this is the first of a series of landmark meetings in Italy this week…

We have the G7 culture ministers meeting in Napoli…

And Arsenal meeting Atalanta in the Champions League!

But seriously, there are so many things that bring us together.

And I’m here today for a very simple reason…

Because I recognise Italy’s significance…

As a leader in Europe – and on the world stage…

As a G7 economy…

And NATO ally.

So as we open what I think will be a new era in Britain’s relations with the EU…

Our close friendship and partnership with Italy is more important than ever.

And that’s why it’s so important for me to come so early on as Prime Minister, it’s a real statement of intent.

I think we are both ambitious for what we can do together.

And that spirit has come through in all our long conversations so far. Not only today but also in previous occasions when we had a chance to discuss a number of issues.

A resolve to work together…

For the good of the British and Italian people…

For the security, stability and growth that we all want to see…

And for the fundamental values we share…

Democracy…

Justice…

The rule of law.

So we used our time today to discuss the global challenges before us…

And our determination to meet them together.

Giorgia, I want to thank you for your strong leadership particularly on Ukraine.

As Russia continues to escalate its illegal war…

We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder…

To support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

We will work together to deliver the $50 billion in loans for Ukraine agreed under your G7 Presidency…

And I look forward to supporting the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy next year.

We also agreed to deepen our security cooperation, already very important.

Our forces will continue to exercise together through NATO…

The Italian Navy will join UK carrier operations next year…

And with vital projects like GCAP…

We are determined to work together to boost our defence industrial capacity.

On the Middle East, we are united in our support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

We want to see the release of all hostages…

Desperately needed humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza…

And a calming of tensions on the West Bank.

And as we discussed, none of this is easy…

But it is urgent and vital…

So we will keep working to resolve this crisis…

And end the suffering on all sides.

We also discussed the challenge of irregular migration.

This is a problem across Europe, for both of our countries in particular but also across Europe.

As Director of Public Prosecutions in Britain some years ago,

I saw the important work that can be done, across borders…

On issues like counter terrorism.

I’ve never accepted as we discussed,

That we can’t do the same with the smuggling gangs…

And now Italy has shown that we can.

You have made remarkable progress…

Working with countries along migration routes, as equals…

To address the drivers of migration at source and tackle the gangs.

As a result, irregular arrivals to Italy by sea are down by 60% since 2023.

So I am pleased that we are deepening our cooperation here…

Led, on the UK side, by our new Border Security Commander who has been with me today in Italy.

To share intelligence, share tactics…

Shut down the smuggling routes…

And smash the gangs.

Finally, as leading European economies…

We also discussed the huge opportunities we can realise together.

Italy is already a top ten trading partner for the UK…

And our sixth largest source of Foreign Direct Investment.

That all supports economic growth…

Which is the number one mission of this government.

And there is real potential to do more.

It was a excellent to have a meeting with Italian businesses this morning who are already working in the UK…

And I’m pleased to announce that we have secured two new investments…

Worth over £450 million into our economy…

Leonardo investing over £400 million into R&D and helicopter manufacturing in Yeovil…

And Marcegaglia investing £50 million into green steel production in Sheffield…

Supporting hundreds of jobs across the country.

Those are the two investment decisions I want to announce today.

And we want to go further…

In key sectors like defence, green tech, science and innovation…

To drive growth for both sides, create jobs and improve people’s lives.

Because, underneath all of this…

It’s important to say that there is huge affection between our two nations…

And between our people…

Great respect for each other’s culture…

Shared passions and shared values.

So today we are building on that…

Optimistic about what we can achieve together…

As strong partners, allies, and friends.

Thank you.