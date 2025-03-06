Prime Minister’s remarks from the plenary session at the first UK-Ireland Summit: 6 March 2025

It’s fantastic to see you all here this morning.

Today’s summit really marks a new era in the relationship between the UK and Ireland.

I think we’ve reset our relationship, turned a page on turbulent recent years and I think today’s announcements show that we’re serious about making our partnership meaningful, deep and beneficial for working people.

Today we’ve announced over £185 million worth of new investment into the UK and an agreement to harness the full potential of the Irish and Celtic Seas, from bolstering the security of undersea cables to mobilising private investment.

In a moment, we’re obviously going to talk about what more we can do, this is a fantastic opportunity.

But before that, I’d like to make some quick points.

First, the need for a strong and settled relationship between the UK and Ireland has never been greater.

The world has changed dramatically since the UK and Ireland last set out a vision for closer bilateral relations back in 2012.

A lot has happened in the intervening years, and as we sit here today, I think we can all agree that our world is more unstable and uncertain than it’s been for a very long time.

And there are huge benefits to strengthening our friendships and working together on geopolitical challenges.

To strengthen all aspects of our security in a dangerous world.

That’s why in the UK last week, I announced the biggest sustained rise in defence spending since the Cold War.

An extra £13.4 billion year on year which will be invested in British industries, British jobs, British skills and British growth.

Because we aren’t just investing in Britain’s national security but in economic security for working people as well.

We were discussing this morning the interrelationship between security and defence, and economic security.

Second, you will know the UK has been working to strengthen our alliance with the EU.

As you know, that doesn’t mean rejoining the Single Market or the Customs Union or returning to freedom of movement.

But it does mean finding practical ways to work more closely together to boost trade, create jobs and deliver economic growth.

And in that context, I believe the partnership between the UK and Ireland has the potential to be a really positive force.

Third, as close neighbours and long-standing partners the benefits of stronger ties between us are huge.

We have strong people to people connections - they are incredible and should be celebrated.

Our supply chains are deep and intertwined, and have been for a very long time.

And we collaborate in a great many sectors, for example, we have two MOUs on Energy Transition and Energy Supply.

All of this points to the importance of an all-island economy.

And the huge potential to do more – working together for our mutual prosperity and security.

So I’m delighted this Summit will kickstart an ambitious programme of cooperation through to 2030.

There is a huge amount on our agenda, this is really ambitious.

It should be seen as new era where the UK and Ireland work closer than ever and cooperate across a wide range of issues.

That means making the most of opportunities to boost growth, jobs and trade.

But also working together on climate change, the energy transition, security, justice, education and defence.

We just had a business breakfast this morning and all of these issues came up, particularly the energy transition.

And through our partnership we will act as a positive example, demonstrating the benefits of cooperation and collaboration.

Today’s discussions are just the start.

We’ve got really good teams on both sides, we’ve got the time, the subject matter and the ambition.

But I want to focus on three themes as we go through this session.

The first is: how can the UK and Ireland work together to achieve sustainable growth?

Second, how can the UK and Ireland work together to build domestic security and promote stability? That was always on the agenda, but now it’s even more pertinent than ever.

Finally, how can the UK and Ireland collaborate to maximise shared opportunities in the transition to Net Zero?

They are the three themes, and areas of discussion this morning.