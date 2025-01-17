Prime Minister's remarks at joint press conference in Poland: 17 January 2025

Thank you very much Donald.

It is a real pleasure to be here.

You know, I remember back in July last year, we spoke on my first day as Prime Minister.

I told you about my wife’s family roots here in Poland. And of course we talked about our shared passion for Arsenal Football Club - which is not what we spent an hour talking about this afternoon I can assure you.

So this was always going to be a great partnership.

But there is so much that brings our two nations together.

You’ve touched on some of these important issues.

The deep bonds of family, of history, and of friendship – shared values and shared interests.

The Polish pilots who gave their lives in the Battle of Britain.

The Polish government-in-exile, which we hosted for many years in my part of London.

And I think our two countries are as close as ever today, because we have a shared view of the challenges that are before us.

Those challenges were of course the focus of our meeting this afternoon.

We talked about how we can strengthen our economic ties, boosting a trade relationship that is already worth £30 billion, how can we do more together on energy security and climate, and how can we deepen our cooperation on migration.

Poland of course faces Belarus and Russia, facilitating criminal gangs, driving migrants over the border – we discussed this - horrendously exploiting innocent people.

So we’re determined to work more closely together to smash the vile gangs that operate across Europe.

And of course we spent much of our time today focusing on defence and security.

As two of Europe’s biggest military powers, with our troops serving together, guarding the eastern flank.

We share an unbreakable commitment to NATO and an unbreakable commitment to Ukraine.

So Donald, I want to thank you for everything you have done to support Ukraine.

It’s been a huge and important part of the defence of Ukraine, and it is important that we recognise that, and we say thank you to that - and of course to the President as well.

We’re clear, together, that the route to a just and lasting peace comes through strength –

The strength to secure that peace, on Ukraine’s terms. And the strength to maintain it.

We will work with all allies to that end to step up our efforts to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to defend herself and deter Russia in the future.

The defence of Ukraine is vital for the defence of Europe.

Poland currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

And I want to congratulate you, Donald –

On making European security the focus of your presidency.

Because this is the issue of our time. This is where the challenge is that we must rise to.

We share your view that this is the central issue. The scale of the threat to Europe today must be matched by the scale of our collective response.

I am determined to deepen our security collaboration. Both with the EU and of course bilaterally.

And I am very pleased that we have agreed today to launch negotiations on a new UK-Poland security and defence treaty, covering all aspects of the threats we face.

And the steps we must take to meet them –

This includes deepening ties between our defence industries.

The UK has secured £8 billion worth of defence deals together over the last three years alone.

And we’re going further today, opening a new Joint Programme Office in Bristol to deliver our £4 billion partnership, to deliver the next generation air defence system to Poland.

Through our new treaty, we will keep deepening these ties.

Exploring what more we can do for our shared security, and ensuring that this is a strong, strategic partnership to rival any other.

In closing, I want to say that is a moment for determination, yes. But it is also a moment for reflection.

This month we mark Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, when the full horror of the Holocaust was exposed for the world to see.

I visited Auschwitz earlier today. I stood on those railway tracks, looked at the shoes and the suitcases piled high, the hair, the teeth, taken from those murdered by the Nazis.

For eight decades, the memory and pain of what the Jewish people suffered - of what Poland and others suffered, in that camp, has been passed from country to country. Generation to generation. Family to family.

I will never forget what I saw today.

And I will never forget my responsibility to pass this on to the next generation.

To remember, to learn, and to respect.

Our solemn promise: Never again.

That is our duty – now and always.

Thank you.