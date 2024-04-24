Prime Minister’s conference speech in Germany: 24 April 2024

Olaf, mein freund, it is a real pleasure to be with you again.

You know, we go way back.

In the darkest days of the pandemic, I was on the phone a lot with you.

I hugely valued your advice, as I designed our furlough scheme…

…which took some inspiration from your Kurzarbeit policy.

We’ve even bonded over the UK’s most famous export to your adopted hometown of Hamburg: which was of course the Beatles.

When His Majesty the King was here last year, on his first state visit as the monarch…

…he spoke in the Bundestag of renewing “the special bond of friendship between our countries.”

Our partnership is, I believe, a perfect symbol of that.

And at this dangerous moment, the bond between our two nations is stronger than ever.

We meet as war rages on our continent.

And new threats are rising around the world.

Olaf, I want to congratulate you on your leadership…

…in recognising the Zeitenwende…

…and you taking your historic decision to increase Germany’s defence spending.

We stand here together as the leading defence spenders in Europe…

…unshakeable NATO allies…

…and the two largest European military supporters of Ukraine.

Together we will continue to provide unwavering support for our Ukrainian friends – as you said for as long as it takes.

We look forward to the Ukraine Recovery Conference here in Berlin in June.

And I know we will continue to work closely together on other global challenges, including putting the Middle East on a better path.

And together, we have acted to meet this moment.

We have taken greater responsibility for our collective security.

And today we’re going even further…

…opening a new chapter in the security relationship between our two nations as you heard from Chancellor Scholz.

We’ve committed to deliver a new framework for our cooperation on defence…

…and we’re delivering an immediate expansion of our industrial cooperation.

Together we are announcing a £3 billion joint endeavour to procure the Boxer artillery system…

…providing our soldiers with this new cutting-edge capability…

…and supporting hundreds of German and British jobs.

Because let’s be clear, this is a partnership that connects with all aspects of our economy and our society.

We discussed our cooperation in many other areas today…

…from technology and AI, to irregular immigration, to trade and investment.

And I’m delighted to say that we have also secured £8 billion of new investment in Britain, including into our energy sector.

So I very much look forward to deepening our discussions in the coming weeks…

…through the G7 and NATO summits…

…the European Political Community…

…and maybe when our two football teams meet in Euro 2024!

Because for all our shared values and our shared determination to meet the challenges of this new era…

…the thing that really unites us, as you say, is our people.

The love that Liverpool has for Jurgen Klopp…

…or that Munich has for Harry Kane.

It’s a reminder of the special bond of friendship that his Majesty has described.

So, as close allies, partners and friends…

…we will continue to stand side by side to preserve security and prosperity…

…in the UK, Germany and across this continent.

Thank you.