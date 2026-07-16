PM's remarks at Kyiv press conference: 16 July 2026

Thank you so much Volodymyr –

And let me start by thanking you and Ukraine so much for the award that you have just bestowed on me.

That was completely unexpected and a very meaningful surprise

and it really means a huge amount to me.

I have to say when I see the courage and resilience across Ukraine

Both on the frontline and of civilians every day it is humbling to receive such an award

And I will treasure that forever.

Thank you so much Volodymyr.

It has been a real privilege to stand alongside you for the last two years

And to support Ukraine in this fight.

As you said a moment ago, I have visited Ukraine four times since the war started.

In fact I visited before the War started as well

And that means I can see and understand first hand the difference and devastation that Russia has wrought.

I didn’t realise we have had quite so many meetings as the number you just identified.

On top of those are all the various phone calls we have had

Both formal and informal over the two years where we have been regularly in touch.

It has been a real privilege to have been able to have worked with you, to offer our support and partnership in all that you are doing.

But I have seen that devastation.

I think all of us have seen that devastation.

We’ve heard the whine of Russian drones overhead,

And seen the rubble and twisted metal,

And also we have heard the testimonies –

The harrowing accounts of witnesses in Bucha.

I will never forget the day I went there.

It was the first visit after the outbreak of conflict

And I met those who in the community had to pick up from the roadside their family members, and their neighbours who had their hands tied behind their back and had been shot in the head.

They described to be how harrowing that was for them

To then transport them to the local church and they showed me where they buried them in a mass grave.

And to think that that is happening in Europe during my lifetime is something I will live with forever.

I’ve met doctors and nurses, including some that were over from the UK

Tending to casualties in the ICU – both civilian and military.

I’ve met veterans fighting to recover from their injuries

Again that memory will never leave me.

The extent of some of the burns in the burns unit of those brave individuals who had been injured on the frontline was a real reminder that whilst we talk in terms of months and years of the conflict

And about the various steps that are taken by the international bodies, the human toll on those on the front line in Ukraine is very, very real.

Nobody can see those burns and the extent of those burns,

And ever, ever forget the very human impact this had

Equally, I think on the same visit we went to a Primary School to meet children who had lost parents on the frontline.

Some of them had lost both their parents in the conflict.

They were proud.

They were scared.

Trying to be brave.

All of these people I will never forget.

But through it all…

I’ve also seen the incredible fortitude and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

The iron will of a nation that will not be cowed.

A nation that perhaps is more certain of its own destiny now than at any stage ever before.

A nation that is stronger than ever before.

A nation whose courage has won respect and admiration the world over.

Because this nation Volodymyr

Through a combination of guts, guile and ingenuity…

Has not just stopped one the world’s biggest armies in its tracks –

You have driven them back.

And I remember the early briefings in the early days, where it was said this conflict would only last a few weeks, and here we are in the fifth year.

And you have driven them back

And you still hold them at bay today.

And so I say –

Anyone who thinks Ukraine is somehow a drain on European security…

Is just plain wrong.

The truth is –

Ukraine’s stand has preserved European security.

It is now of the most battle-hardened, tech-savvy, creative military forces in the world.

It is a net contributor to our collective security -

And the best ally we could hope to have.

And look -

This war has not just changed Ukraine –

It has changed us all.

It has made us reflect on what matters –

Whether we are prepared to stand up for the things we hold dear…

And reckon with forces of the kind…

…that previously we had only read about in history books.

It has shaken us awake to the real threats we face…

To the direct impact of Russia’s actions on the British people –

On our security and the cost of living.

And it has transformed how we think about our own defence…

Not just spending more –

But learning the lessons that Ukraine has taught us…

…to drive a massive modernisation of our Armed Forces.

It is because of Ukraine – and our work together…

That the UK now has a brilliant domestic drone industry –

Grown from almost nothing in just a few years.

Our companies now work together hand in glove -

The kind of collaboration where we build state-of-the-art factories in both nations…

And where British companies have their technicians deployed alongside your troops…

Just behind the frontline….

So they can see what works with new weapons systems,

What needs to change – and then respond in real time.

I am proud of the partnership we have built.

Because you know –

When I became Prime Minister,

I knew the challenge was not simply to stand with Ukraine in the moment,

But to help build something deeper.

So we have not just delivered over 250,000 drones…

8,000 missiles…

350,000 artillery rounds….

And trained over 60,000 Ukrainian troops.

We have also helped to build the foundations of Ukraine’s long-term security and success.

In January last year Volodymyr, you I signed a 100-year partnership between our two nations –

Something totally unprecedented.

A proud moment for both of our countries.

It has brought us closer together not just on defence.

But on technology development, scientific advance and cultural exchange.

And it was intended as a statement of the relationship between the UK and Ukraine.

Intended as a statement that it’s not just for the duration of the conflict, it will certainly be that.

But we see it as something much more significant now over 100 years.

In March last year, together with President Macron

We created the Coalition of the Willing

UK and French leadership.

And we now have plans in place for the Multinational Force Ukraine

Consisting of over 25 nations

Ready to deploy within days to help secure the peace, when a ceasefire is in place.

And in January this year we agreed detailed plans in Paris

For a wider package of legally binding security guarantees.

On top of that

We have delivered unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

And crucially -

We have helped to deliver unity behind this cause.

Unity, sometimes against the odds.

Unity about our intent for the long term –

To help the incredible people of Ukraine to change the narrative.

And that is what they’ve done.

And we see it so clearly this summer in 2026.

The mood is shifting in Moscow.

Putin has finally been forced to admit…

That his illegal invasion is causing real problems at home for him.

So this is the moment to increase the pressure.

That is why last week at the NATO Summit…

The UK, Europe and Canada…

Announced that we will provide €70 billion of military assistance –

For this year and for next year too.

Just this week we finalised our agreement for the UK to participate in the EU’s €90bn Ukraine support loan –

Mobilising British industry and British workers…

To deliver the capabilities that Ukraine needs.

70 billion.

90 billion…

Numbers that tell Putin we’re not going anywhere…

That this is only going to get harder for him.

And Volodymyr –

I’m pleased to tell you say that we are going further today.

Because I can announce

That the UK will provide €300 million of support…

Working together with Sweden…

To provide 16 new advanced aircraft –

To help defend Ukraine’s skies.

Confirmation, once again –

That the British people stand with you…

With everything we have.

Now, I will soon depart the stage.

But this cause,

Your fight,

And the Ukrainian people –

Will always be at the forefront of my mind –

Because you are fighting for us all.

So let me just make just two final points.

First, the support of the United Kingdom for this cause will never change.

The flags are flying in churches and town halls across the country, as they have throughout the duration of this conflict.

Your fight is our fight.

Your security is our security.

And the United Kingdom will not waver.

Second, in the light of everything I have seen…

The progress you’ve made…

The foundations we’ve built and strengthened together…

And the character of this nation…

I am led to one conclusion -

That the shift in momentum is real…

And that Ukraine is now in its strongest position since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

And so I want to echo Volodymyr’s your words to the Houses of Parliament in the UK:

Bravery takes you through the most unimaginable hardships…

But finally…

I am certain that it will reward you…

…with Victory.

Thank you –

Slava Ukraini.