PM statement on British Steel: 11 April 2025

As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest.

…to protect British jobs and British workers.

This afternoon, the future of British steel hangs in the balance.

Jobs. Investment. Growth.

Our economic and national security…

…are all on the line.

I’ve been to Scunthorpe.

I’ve met the steel workers.

I know how important steel is…

…not just to the region, but to the whole country.

It’s part of our national story.

Part of the pride and heritage of this nation.

And I’ll tell you this - it is essential for our future.

Our Plan for Change means we need more steel not less.

So we will act with urgency.

Now, we should be clear -

This situation – and our response – is unique.

While it is true that we are facing a new era of global instability…

Our concerns about this plant…

And negotiations to protect it…

Have been running for years.

This moment could have happened at any time.

But it has happened now.

And I will not stand by.

There is no time to waste.

So we are recalling Parliament tomorrow

For a Saturday sitting.

We will pass emergency legislation

In one day

To give the Business Secretary the powers

To do everything possible to stop the closure of these blast furnaces.

And as I have said, we will keep all options on the table.

Our future is in our hands.

This government will not sit back and just hope.

We will act to secure Britain’s future…

With British steel: made in Britain, in the national interest.