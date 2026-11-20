Madam President, Mr. President, thank you both for your inspiring words.

And thank you to all of your commissioners who joined the Summit for the warmth of the welcome that you have given to the British delegation today, and the members of the Cabinet who are with me for this very significant moment, historic moment.

We’re 10 years on from Brexit, but I think we can all confidently say this is a good day for Britain and this is a good day for Europe.

The agreement that we’ve reached together is a win-win.

And it is in tune with public opinion in the UK.

People can see the status quo isn’t working It’s not good enough for Britain.

Three quarters of people say that they favour closer ties with Europe, according to the most recent polls.

And that is because we’ve had a decade of drift, too much division, low growth in the economy and higher prices in the shops.

They want a better deal than the hard Brexit we ended up with.

And today, together, we have delivered that better deal.

As I say, it will be good for people in Britain and good for people in Europe.

It directly addresses the biggest challenges of our times and the biggest worries that people have: the cost of food, the cost of energy, the lack of growth in the economy and the cost of doing business, the levels of illegal immigration and the challenges facing our young people.

On each of those, for people who are worried about the cost of the weekly shop, this deal will help.

It will help take pressure off, as pretty much all of the big retailers of Britain are saying today – Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, The Co-op, Lidl, Asda, Tesco – all of them say the same thing.

By cutting the costs of exporting, it will help relieve pressure.

At the moment, it can cost up to £1,400 to export a single shipment of salmon. Obviously that’s too high and it will bring costs for business down, it will bring the cost of food down.

It opens up the possibility of lower electricity costs and we look forward to exploring that opportunity with you as we go forward from today.

There are so many businesses out there who are worried about the cost of doing business, the cost of red tape, and also about the lack of growth in the economy. And in many ways that’s the biggest challenge facing us all – how can we together lift levels of growth in both Britain and in the EU?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is here today, and he has confirmed today that the UK Treasury has said that the deal struck here will add up to 0.5% to UK GDP.

That is a £17 billion boost to the British economy.

It is the single biggest growth measure that we could take in this Parliament, and I am proud that we’ve been able to reach this agreement.

It was right to take this opportunity with both hands when everybody wants to see more growth in the British economy, and we are confident that we can now turn it into practical benefits.

We can help our big industry, Ursula, with the carbon market connection that we have now re-established.

And we are also certain that we can help cut the cost of red tape for British businesses and get British businesses exporting again.

The National Farmers Union says that agriculture exports from Britain to the European Union have fallen by over 30% in the last decade.

We can do something to turn that around and we will do that.

For people who are worried about illegal immigration, they can take heart today that their concerns are being addressed.

The President of the European Commission has just said there is significant progress in the agreement on collaboration, on data sharing, so that we can disrupt the gangs who are making those dangerous crossings across the English Channel.

That is directly what people want to see, and this again speaks to the concerns that people have.

I will finish, Mr President, Madam President, on what I would consider the most important point and indeed I think Ursula, you laid so much emphasis on it as well and it’s about young people.

So for young people out there who are wondering how this deal today affects them and their lives, I would say this deal is for you.

This deal really is about lifting your life chances.

And I think we’re all conscious that the last decade has been hard for many people, but hardest most of all for the young people of Britain and the young people of the EU.

Brexit did take away opportunity from our young people.

It limited their horizons in their lives, but also, it was followed by Covid and the impact then was greater as a result of that.

Such is to the point that now a report in Britain this week laid out plans to address the one million young people in our country, not in education, employment and training.

We do have to do something serious about that. We have to open up new opportunity for our young people.

And I can say to the young people of Britain, you will have, as a result of this deal, a new freedom for anyone under 31.

You will have much greater ease and ability to travel to any of the wonderful 27 member states of the European Union to live, to work, to study.

And that is such a positive note that we’ve been able to strike between ourselves, that generation can feel finally that people in our positions are directly doing something to recognise that they need more help and that they need more opportunity in their lives and that is what we have given them together.

So hope is the word and it starts now.

I can confirm that the Chief Whip, who is with us also, has said that she will introduce a Bill into the British Parliament next week to implement this deal with SPS, ETS and other elements of the deal.

We will not waste any time whatsoever in getting on with implementation, rebuilding the bridges that were broken all of those years ago.

Today we do draw a line on a decade of drift and division.

By reconnecting with old friends, by building a much more constructive relationship with our nearest neighbours and our largest market, I think people across Britain can look forward now to a better, more hopeful decade ahead of us.

Thank you very much.