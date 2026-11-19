We are gathered in Berlin today to show our strong and united commitment to just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

And we have assured President Zelenskyy of that.

There are three big positives coming out of this gathering here today.

The first is that the Coalition of the Willing, hosted by Friedrich, has put on a huge show of support today.

So many people coming from all parts of Europe.

Never a greater turnout, I don’t think, for a Coalition of the Willing.

A tremendous and much needed show of support at a critical moment for Ukraine ahead of the winter.

And beyond that, the mood was stronger, more united, more determined than ever to stay the course in support of President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.

Such a huge positive to take from today.

The second is the involvement in our discussions today of our US colleagues Jared and Steve and we all thank them for being in the room with us today.

It makes a real difference, and it takes forward the prospect of real negotiations.

The third positive, as Chancellor Merz said correctly, is not only are we strong and organised, we are also ready to enter negotiations.

Europe has a clear and consistent and united negotiating position.

It’s not for the aggressor in this conflict to set out wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands.

That much we are all absolutely clear about.

However, we are ready to enter serious discussions on European security as long as it is matched with a serious discussion and crucially only first if there is a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

So big positives, but today, as President Zelenskyy said, has been a very difficult day indeed in Kyiv, with the damage done to historic buildings, the damage done to diplomatic missions in Kyiv.

And the winter, as Emmanuel said, will be very difficult indeed, with the damage that has been done to bridges, which could affect the running of the city and people’s safety across the winter period.

So we have to be ready for that and the message that I brought here today is that we have to step up again and we will step up again Volodymyr you can assure your people of that, not just Britain but other partners around the table committing to do exactly the same and I commend the EU for the package that is coming forward, significant financial package, which does so much to bolster Ukraine’s position in this critical moment.

But Britain playing its part too, having agreed a £10 billion package of support at the recent budget.

And today, we are committing to 1,000 long-range drones, British-built, and working with Norway too, British-built fast attack boats, so our commitment is there and it will be there going forward working with all of our colleagues in the Coalition of the Willing for as long as it takes.

And I hope that message is heard very clearly in Moscow for as long as it takes, we will be there at the side of Ukraine and we will not falter.

Our support will be unwavering and that’s the biggest weapon we have together, the solidarity between all of Europe which has been on display today and I hope that has been seen around the world.

The point was made by a number of colleagues, this is a lose-lose situation, but perhaps the biggest losers are Russia.

They are losing as many men every two to three months as they lost in the whole nine years of the conflict between Russia, or I should say the Soviet Union and Afghanistan all of those years ago, that was judged a disaster.

But the loss of life is on a much greater scale here.

And how much land have they taken?

No more than 0.2% more Ukrainian territory for that huge human cost.

So let’s be clear, Russia is losing men, Russia is losing ground, and Russia is losing the battle to break Ukraine because from what I’ve seen of the resilience of the president and from what I have seen of the resilience of the Ukrainian people they are unbreakable and they should know that with us at their side they can carry on to fight this with everything that we’ve got.

But this clearly has got to be a moment to move towards peace because of the US involvement that we’ve seen today and the progress clearly that is being made.

Europe is ready to enter these negotiations.

We are clear about what we will accept and what we won’t accept, but we are also clear that we stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow, for as long as it takes until this unjust war is over.

Thank you.