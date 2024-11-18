PM remarks at the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty: 18 November 2024

Thank you, President Lula – you know, I’m a great admirer of Brazil…

It’s not just the football…

It’s also your culture and your commitment to working people.

More than just their right to be free from exploitation…

But their right to be lifted up, to enjoy greater opportunities, and to enjoy life.

We share that passion.

It fuels our politics.

And it is a great pleasure to be here with you.

This is my first G20 .

So I want to take the opportunity to say that under my leadership…

The UK will always be at the table…

Listening, upholding our values, ready to work with you…

As a responsible global partner.

I want work together on the huge challenges before us…

Like conflict and climate change…

Because these forces work against everything we want to achieve.

They destroy economic growth, undermine security and opportunity, and generate migration at a level that we can’t sustain.

But if we can find solutions to these problems…

Then there are also real opportunities here…

For growth and for investment…

To cut the cost of living at home and improve the lives of those we are here to represent.

So I want to build the partnerships we need to support progress.

And that includes in the fight against hunger and poverty…

I want to thank President Lula for putting this on the agenda.

We look back on a lost decade in the fight against poverty…

Due to Covid, climate change, and rising levels of conflict.

It can’t go on.

We need renewed, resolute global leadership to tackle poverty and hunger.

President Lula’s Global Alliance will help us to meet that challenge.

And I am pleased that the UK is playing its part.

We’re not just joining the Alliance….

We’re joining its Board of Champions to help steer this work.

And we’re delivering practical support for communities to keep food on the table…

Helping to build climate resilience and protect harvests…

In countries across Africa and Asia.

We’re also launching a new partnership to combat child wasting…

With UNICEF , the World Food Programme and the WHO .

And we are doubling our support for those displaced by the war in Sudan.

The suffering from that conflict is horrendous.

And it highlights a crucial point…

That famine is man made.

The greatest step in the fight against hunger today would come from resolving conflicts.

And so we call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

For the hostages to be released.

We are deeply concerned about the plight of Palestinian civilians…

Facing catastrophic hunger and starvation – particularly in northern Gaza.

In defending itself, Israel must act in compliance with international humanitarian law…

And do much more to protect civilians and aid workers.

The UK has provided £100 million of humanitarian aid…

But we also need to see a massive increase in the amount of aid reaching civilians in Gaza…

UNRWA must be able to carry out its mandate…

Particularly at the onset of winter.

Finally, it is important in this room that we address Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Tomorrow marks the 1,000th day of their invasion of a peaceful, sovereign state.

And they have inflicted damage on the wider world, including on food and energy security.

So we call, again, for a just and durable peace, consistent with the UN Charter.

Thank you, Chair.