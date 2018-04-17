Greenhouse gases from international shipping

On 13 April 2018 the International Maritime Organization ( IMO ) agreed a comprehensive strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ( GHGs ) from international shipping. The United Kingdom, led by the Department for Transport, played a leading role in the negotiations, pushing for an ambitious and credible outcome that would enable shipping to play its part in meeting the Paris Agreement temperature goals.

The strategy is a major milestone for the shipping industry, which is now the first global sector to have set an absolute emissions reduction target.

The strategy includes:

a commitment to phase out GHGs from international shipping as soon as possible during this century

from international shipping as soon as possible during this century a target of at least 50% reduction, and an aim for 100% reduction, in total GHG emissions from shipping by 2050

emissions from shipping by 2050 a target of at least a 40% improvement in carbon intensity of ships by 2030, pursuing efforts towards 70% in 2050

a list of possible short-, mid- and long term emission reduction measures with a commitment to develop a work-plan for implementation to deliver emission reductions before 2023

The UK was at the forefront of a coalition of high ambition countries working with other member states, industry and non-governmental organisations to agree ambitious quantified emission reduction targets for the sector.