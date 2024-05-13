First Sea Lord’s Sea Power conference 2024 - Defence Secretary's address

First Sea Lord thank you very much. Two weeks after I became Defence Secretary a storm shadow missile slammed into a Russian Kilo-class submarine in an occupied naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Just over a month later, the Destroyer USS Carney intercepted three missiles and eight drones in the Red Sea launched by the Houthi militant group.

And before the year was out, the incredible crew of HMS Diamond were themselves intercepting multiple Houthi attack drones, all as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.

As many of you will know this was the Royal Navy’s first anti-air engagement for more than three decades. Something they’ve subsequently had to repeat on multiple occasions.

And when I met the ship’s company aboard HMS Diamond in the Red Sea in January, I thanked them for their commitment, courage, and professionalism.

And for everything they’re doing to protect freedom of navigation, and therefore prices in our shops at home.

Speaking to them, I reflected on the essential role of our Royal Navy. In our national security, the world order and our broader way of life.

Now, the situation that unfolded in the Red and Black Seas has challenged some long-held assumptions.

But it has also confirmed that the path we are taking to modernise our Royal Navy and know that is the right thing to do. And today I want to explore both sides of that coin.

Not long ago, big states with big navies dominated maritime security.

However, with almost 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet either damaged or destroyed and the rest cowering out of the reach of Ukraine’s ghost fleet of missiles and drones.

And with the Houthis primarily using inexpensive drones to place a chokehold on global trade worth around a trillion dollars a year it is clear, very clear, that we are operating in a new military age.

And so the question that we must ask ourselves is how do we ensure we don’t find ourselves on the back foot in any future naval conflict, just as Russia has in the Black Sea?

But also, how do we retain freedom of navigation when under attack by those hellbent on holding global shipping lanes hostage?

Well, part of the answer resides in recent decisions made by the government to help overcome these challenges.

In particular, our move to a quicker and more agile pan-defence procurement model and our decision to ringfence at least 5% of our defence budget for R&D over the next few years.

These steps will help deliver the technological edge we need in the years ahead such as our DragonFire laser which we have said will now be delivered five years ahead of schedule by 2027.

Helping us preserve our naval strength and capability not just in times of peace but also in times of tension and times of war.

Now of course, chief among our capabilities is our Continuous at Sea Nuclear Deterrent now in its 55th year of unceasing operation making the Royal Navy the cornerstone of our national defences and of our national security.

To protect that legacy we are investing up to £41 billion in our next generation Dreadnought fleet and making good progress with our UK nuclear replacement warhead.

Meanwhile our Astute Class, of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines continue to roll off the production lines, with five now complete and able to hit threats on land with Tomahawk cruise missiles and threats below the water with Spearfish torpedoes.

I had the honour to tour HMS Astute in Scotland last Thursday, and heard about her best-in-class weapons capabilities can be used.

And in March I was in Australia to see how we are also making progress with our next generation attack submarine - SSN-AUKUS. It’s great to have our friends here from Australia today.

All of which brings me to the second key lesson from events in the Red and Black seas.

The importance of alliances with like-minded partners.

And in terms of our naval alliances, I believe we are more integrated with a wider range of global partners than ever before.

In Europe and the Atlantic our Carrier Strike Group headed by HMS Prince of Wales and the Fleet Air Arm, alongside seven other British vessels and more than 2000 sailors and marines including 45 Commandos recently made our Royal Navy the dominant naval component of NATO’s Exercise Steadfast Defender.

Meanwhile in the Mediterranean, RFA Lyme Bay has delivered lifesaving UK aid to Gaza.

And in the Red Sea HMS Richmond, Diamond and Lancaster along with RFA Cardigan Bay have cooperated flawlessly with our US counterparts.

In the Indian ocean, RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus have been conducting training and regional engagement exercises with our elite Royal Marines.

And further East, HMS Spey and HMS Tamar have enforced sanctions against North Korea, supported freedom of navigation in the Taiwan straits, and safeguarded critical infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.

Simultaneously, in the Caribbean HMS Trent has worked with the US authorities to conduct major drug busts resulting in seizures worth around half a billion pounds.

And all the while, HMS Forth is permanently patrolling around the Falklands.

Yet, despite this global footprint, there are those who argue that we should somehow lower or shrink our horizons.

And perhaps concentrate on security in our Euro Atlantic backyard.

I have to tell you I fundamentally disagree.

Our island nation is exposed to the world order and when household finances and our economy are so dependent upon global trade, we simply cannot afford to have anything other than a global perspective on the world.

And as shipping lanes in the Arctic become increasingly available, the need for like-minded democracies to protect freedom of navigation is only likely to increase.

This necessity to both think and act globally reinforces the need to make interoperability the cornerstone of our naval partnerships.

And to continue to do that we have to get the nuts and bolts of the operations right. And that starts with expert and motivated people.

As someone who arrived at the MOD with my eyes very much wide-open about the recruitment challenges facing defence, I believe the Ministry is finally gripping these issues through the Haythornthwaite review we are already well into the implementation.

And Royal Navy applications, job applications are up, and our new recruit training facilities are the busiest they have been in 8 years.

And we have more than halved our processing time.

So that’s an important part of it bit we also need to retain personal as well.

And that is why we have committed to invest over £4 billion in military accommodation over the next decade.

Importantly we have also increased renumeration so the lowest paid will be around 10% better off, in fact they are this year.

Free Wrap Around Childcare for service families, the Service Pupil Premium plus and our ongoing reforms to make careers more flexible and much more rewarding.

Now, the other side of all of this is kit.

And our transformation to ensure we are a high-capability fully-interoperable and digital is essential.

In a few weeks’ time the eyes of the world will turn to Portsmouth to mark D-Day 80.

In advance of that anniversary of the most extraordinary of amphibious landings.

I am delighted, delighted to announce today that I have given a green light for the acquisition of up to six new Multi Role Support Ships. These will replace all of our current amphibious fleet.

Providing more flexibility more cutting-edge technology and better support to our amphibious and littoral strike operations.

These ships will ensure our extraordinary Royal Marines have the versatility, the heavy-lift capability, that they need to continue being the best…Per Mare, Per Terram…by sea and by land for generations of Commandos to come.

The MRSS programme is an important milestone in our Future Commando Force modernisation programme.

And it takes the number of Royal Navy vessels in design, on order or under construction to 28.

Which will require a very big expansion in our shipbuilding capacity because I am determined will be built here in the UK.

And to ensure we have the skills needed, we are in negotiations to sell HMS Argyll which has served so brilliantly but, it has to be said, for about twice the lifetime expected, to BAE Systems for them to use as a training facility for apprentices.

Establishing a shipbuilding academy as a major boost for the sector, a major boost for skills and jobs and a major boost for Scotland.

Our commitment to MRSS and up to 28 new ships and subs for our Navy really does cement this as the new Golden Age of British shipbuilding.

Turning the tide on a shrinking fleet. Securing tens of thousands of jobs in coastal areas across the UK. Equipping our country with the next generation nuclear deterrent. Equipping our Royal Marines with new versatile warships.

Events in the Red Sea really do highlight the need for sea to land capability. So today I can announce that in the future we will be equipping our Type 26 and Type 31 frigates with land strike capability.

Ensuring our Royal Navy can protect our interests and get the job done wherever and whenever they are called upon to do so.

And furthermore, in the new golden age of shipbuilding, this is also a golden age for shipbuilding exports.

Demonstrated by the fact that over the past decade the value of naval exports from UK shipbuilders has been greater than any other country in the world.

And the number of exports currently is also greater than any other country.

Earlier, I said our Continuous as Sea Deterrent made the Royal Navy the cornerstone of our national defences and our national security.

That I have to say actually underplays their role.

You might ask why. Well, sometimes people will claim there’s no point in our nuclear deterrent, but actually in this job, I know they are wrong.

Without our Continuous At Sea Deterrent, we might be less likely and less willing to intervene for good in the world.

Let me ask you this question. Would Ben Wallace and I have been so willing to be able to play a leadership role in Ukraine without the insurance of our Continuous as Sea Deterrent?

Would UK defence have given Ukraine the NLAWs and Storm Shadows needed to defeat Russia’s invasion, without our Continuous as Sea Deterrent?

Which begs the question, would Ukraine even still be in this fight for their freedom and sovereignty without the confidence that the deterrent delivers to us?

I know for a fact that gifting Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine have enabled our brave Ukrainian friends to push back Russia, reclaim the Black Sea, restart grain exports and make food cheaper and more accessible for some of the poorest in the world. And that decision made easier because of our Continuous as Sea Deterrent.

But it’s not just about equipment.

I also know that taking the decision to stand up the Houthis is much easier when I know we have the most professional and committed Navy in the world to call upon.

Four months ago, standing right here in Lancaster House, I made a speech where I warned we were living in a far more dangerous world, post-war to pre-war I said, and I started a national conversation with others about defence spending.

Last month, the Prime Minister increased our defence budget to 2.5% of GDP delivering a £75 billion boost to defences over the next six years.

That will help fund our next generation nuclear capability, a new golden age of shipbuilding - securing the place of the Royal Navy at the heart of our national defences for decades to come.

Those listening know that the defence of the realm is quite simply the first job of any government.

But you can’t just wish for it.

It requires you to commit the resources to it and set out a plan for how you will pay for it as well which is what this government has done.

So, I want to directly address every single member of our Royal Navy. To say thank you. Thank you for everything you do and will continue to do.

Not just for our security, freedoms and prosperity - but the security, freedom and prosperity of people right around the world.

To those brave men and women, I say you are simply world-class. Thank you.