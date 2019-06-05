EU Transport Council: 5 June 2019

The Transport Council will be taking place in Luxembourg on Thursday 6th June (2019). This will be the only Transport Council under the Romanian Presidency (the Presidency).

The council is expected to reach a general approach on a proposal from the third tranche of the ‘mobility package’ for a legal framework for the electronic communication of freight transport information. The proposal would oblige member state authorities to accept electronic freight documents related to the transport of goods. The government considers that the proposal includes some positive changes to modernise the processes and, as currently drafted, will provide an acceptable balance between EU-wide action and national discretion.

Next, there will be a progress report on a proposal from the third tranche of the ‘mobility package’ for the regulation on streamlining measures for the realisation of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T). The proposal aims to provide a streamlined approval process for transport infrastructure projects on the TEN-T, speeding up their implementation.

Following this, the council will give a progress report on a proposal from the first tranche of the ‘mobility package’ to revise the current directive on the use of hired vehicles which aims to regulate under which circumstances member states could limit goods vehicles registered overseas from being hired by their hauliers.

Afterwards, there will be a progress report on the proposal from the first tranche of the ‘mobility package’ to revise the current directive on Eurovignette (road charging). This will provide an update on negotiations on proposals to amend the current directive on charging of heavy goods vehicles. Our view, that national governments should have the flexibility to do what is right in their circumstances, is shared by many other member states.

Next, the presidency has prepared a progress report to on negotiations on proposals to revise the regulation on rail passengers’ rights and obligations, aimed at strengthening the rights of rail passengers, including by improving access for people with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Under any other business, the presidency will provide information on other current legislative proposals. Additionally, it will give an update on clean planet for all, the European strategic long term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy. The Luxembourg delegation will present information on the tackling greenhouse gas emissions and congestion by aviation pricing. The commission will supply information on three items:

airspace capacity

connectivity-related outcomes of the EU-China summit that took place in Brussels on the 9th April 2019

a study on transport exteralities

The Polish delgation will supply information on the conference on “benefits for regions resulting from the implementation of the route via Carpatia” that took place in Łańcut on the 17th April 2019. Finally, the Finnish delegation will provide information on the work programme of their forthcoming presidency of the council of the European Union.

Over lunch, EU Ministers will be asked to endorse a joint declaration on transport cooperation between the EU and the 6 eastern partner countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The joint declaration aims to take stock of the main achievements in the transport relations between the EU and the eastern partner countries over the years and it is not legally binding.