Defence Secretary and General Hockenhull opening remarks

Defence Secretary John Healey

Thank you, Prime Minister.

As the world becomes more dangerous, the Diego Garcia military base becomes more important.

But I want to underline the urgency and uncertainty over the future control of this UK base.

Within weeks, we faced new legal rulings which would weaken the UK’s full operational sovereignty over this base, and within just a few years, this irreplaceable military and intelligence base would become inoperable.

That’s why we have taken action today.

That is why the Prime Minister has signed this treaty today, securing this base for the next 99 years and beyond.

Our allied nations are right behind us and behind this deal - the US, Australia, New Zealand, India, Canada.

Others want to see this base closed. They want to see this deal collapse - China, Russia, Iran.

The value of this deal is beyond doubt.

Full control of Diego Garcia for the next 99 years and beyond.

Full control and protection of the electromagnetic spectrum that priceless intelligence; communications, sensors; radar; a strengthened buffer zone so we can control the seas and the skies immediately around Diego Garcia and wider islands up to 100 miles - an effective veto over any developments or hostile activities.

And with the base in jeopardy, no action was no option, and anyone who would argue to abandon this deal would abandon this base. So let me be clear, the British people and our British forces are safer today and into the future because of this deal.

Thank you.

General Sir Jim Hockenhull

Thank you.

I think it’s useful to add a military perspective here.

The way we see this is very simple:

Diego Garcia provides a vital capability to our Armed Forces, to our US allies and for our shared contribution to global security.

The geography offers immense and irreplaceable global reach, enabling us to pivot forces westward toward Africa and the Middle East, or eastward towards Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Added to that are the facilities on the base. It has a deep water port for nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers; a runway capable of operating every type of military aircraft, with the logistical support required for modern operations and the satellite and communications infrastructure that the Prime Minister mentioned, it is an unique asset for Britain’s defence and security.

It gives us the ability to deploy a wide range of capabilities over a huge geography.

Now Diego Garcia provides its worth through the long years of counter terrorism operations and proves its value today by supporting our ability to protect maritime trade, it will be of even greater strategic significance in the future.

It helps keeps the United Kingdom safe and prosperous, and it allows us to work closely with our international partners. The use of Diego Garcia by US forces is a unique contribution to the military relationship between our two countries, and one that underlines the UK’s commitment to burden sharing. Both our militaries will continue to benefit from our investment in these facilities for the years to come. Britain projects military power through Such alliances and through assets like this base, which give us a global reach. I welcome the long term certainty that this treaty brings it will help the British armed forces in our efforts to support stability abroad and security at home.

Thank you. Thank you very much.