Written statement to Parliament
Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill: updated analysis of amendments made in the House of Lords for the purposes of English Votes for English Laws
The Department for Transport's analysis on the application of Standing Order 83L has been placed in the library of the House.
Published 14 June 2018