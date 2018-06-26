On Monday (25 June 2018) the House of Commons debated the proposed Airports National Policy Statement which I laid before Parliament on 5 June. Following the approval of the statement by the House, I am pleased to inform the House that I am today (26 June 2018) designating it as a national policy statement under the provisions of section 5(1) of the Planning Act 2008, and have arranged for publication as required by section 5(9)(a) of that Act.

The designation of the Airports National Policy Statement marks a significant step forward. It provides the primary basis for decision making on development consent applications for a north-west runway at Heathrow Airport, clarifying what is required to enable the development of much needed additional airport capacity that is essential for trade and economic growth, whilst setting clear requirements to mitigate the impacts on local communities and the environment.

The next step is for applicants to develop their plans, and then carry out further public consultation as required under the act. Any application for development consent will of course be considered carefully and with an open mind based on the evidence provided, including through a public examination by the independent Planning Inspectorate, before a final decision is made.