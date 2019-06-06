Notice

Yorkshire Water Services Limited (YW) NPS/WR/031180: application made to impound water

The Environment Agency has received an application from Yorkshire Water Services Limited (YW) for a licence to impound water.

Published 6 June 2019
Environment Agency
England

The Environment Agency consult the public on certain applications for the abstraction and impoundment of water.

These notices explain:

  • what the application is about
  • which Environment Agency offices you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
  • when you need to comment by
