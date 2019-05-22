Notice
YO42 4ST, Ryedale Organics Limited, EPR/DB3701LG/V003: environmental permit issued
View the permit issued for Ryedale Farm Organics Recycling Facility, York under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: Ryedale Organics Limited
- Installation name: Ryedale Farm Organics Recycling Facility
- Permit number: EPR/DB3701LG/V003
Published 22 May 2019