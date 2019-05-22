Notice

YO42 4ST, Ryedale Organics Limited, EPR/DB3701LG/V003: environmental permit issued

View the permit issued for Ryedale Farm Organics Recycling Facility, York under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 22 May 2019
Environment Agency
England

Variation notice: Ryedale Organics Limited

PDF, 341KB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Decision document: Ryedale Organics Limited

PDF, 177KB, 8 pages

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: Ryedale Organics Limited
  • Installation name: Ryedale Farm Organics Recycling Facility
  • Permit number: EPR/DB3701LG/V003
