Workplace daily contact testing pilot

Pilot evaluation of daily contact testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in workplaces.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 August 2021

This report explains:

  • what daily contact testing is
  • the supporting modelling
  • the reasons for running the pilot in workplaces
  • what participation in the workplaces scheme entailed

It lists the organisations that were involved in the scheme and the criteria for selecting them. The scheme ran between December 2020 and July 2021.

The document also highlights the main areas of evidence that the pilots sought to address.

See guidance on NHS Test and Trace in the workplace.

