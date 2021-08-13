Workplace daily contact testing pilot
Pilot evaluation of daily contact testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in workplaces.
Documents
Details
This report explains:
- what daily contact testing is
- the supporting modelling
- the reasons for running the pilot in workplaces
- what participation in the workplaces scheme entailed
It lists the organisations that were involved in the scheme and the criteria for selecting them. The scheme ran between December 2020 and July 2021.
The document also highlights the main areas of evidence that the pilots sought to address.
Published 13 August 2021