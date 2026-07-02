Work-related quality of life of the adult social care workforce in England in 2025

The Adult Social Care Workforce Survey was designed to collect information from people working in adult social care about different aspects of their employment, work-related quality of life and wellbeing.

Insights and evidence of this kind will be vital in supporting policy development to deliver the government’s ambitions to support the adult social care workforce. These include implementing and evaluating the first fair pay agreement (FPA) for adult social care, enhancing skills and building towards a national care service.

The survey will help the government and employers to:

understand how best to recruit and retain staff

build capacity

improve working conditions

develop future policy and guidance

The second wave of the survey was conducted by Ipsos in association with Skills for Care and the University of Kent and ran from August to October 2025. Over 3,000 responses were collected from a diverse range of workers.

The documents in this publication set out the questions asked and findings in full, along with the detailed methodology and how the survey findings will be used.

See Adult social care (ASC) workforce and work-related quality of life for findings from the first wave, which took place in 2023.