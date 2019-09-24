Guidance
Winners of ‘Space to Innovate’ competition announced
The winners of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s (Dstl) ‘Space to Innovate’ competition have been announced.
The competition, run on behalf of Dstl by the Defence and Security Accelerator, the MOD’s innovation hub, aimed to find and fund new technologies that could improve the UK’s resilience, awareness and capability in space.
The successful bidders will share more than £1.5-million of funding, provided jointly by Dstl and the UK Space Agency’s (UKSA) National Space Technology Programme, to further develop the concepts.