Guidance

Wholesalers & manufacturers guidance following agreement of the Windsor Framework

Actions QPs, RPis and RPs need to take following agreement of the Windsor Framework

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 September 2024

Documents

Wholesalers & manufacturers guidance following agreement of the Windsor Framework

HTML

Details

This guidance is designed to support manufacturers and wholesale dealers authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the associated Qualified Persons (QPs), Responsible Persons (RPs) and Responsible Persons for Import (RPis), in order to implement the arrangements of the Windsor Framework for human medicines.

Updates to this page

Published 12 September 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content