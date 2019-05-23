Guidance
Whole of Government Accounts 2018 to 2019: guidance for preparers
Template for central government and English local government Whole of Government Accounts.
This page contains detailed guidance for English local authorities, central government bodies and public corporations in England and Wales who are required to complete Whole of Government Accounts returns.
Information for preparers in Scotland can be found on the Scottish government website.
Information for preparers in Northern Ireland can be found on the Department of Finance Northern Ireland website.
Information for preparers in Wales can be found on the Welsh government website.
- Updated with 'WGA 2018-19 data collection tool (DCT) for all bodies'.
- First published.