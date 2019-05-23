Guidance

Whole of Government Accounts 2018 to 2019: guidance for preparers

Template for central government and English local government Whole of Government Accounts.

Published 23 May 2019
From:
HM Treasury

Documents

WGA 2018-19: central government guidance

PDF, 1.94MB, 57 pages

WGA 2018-19: local government guidance

PDF, 640KB, 36 pages

WGA 2018-19: match relationships

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 25.5KB

WGA 2018-19: counter-party identifier (CPID) list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 561KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-01 template for agreeing balances with other WGA bodies

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 610KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-02 template for notification of the agreement process with other WGA bodies

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 94.4KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-03 template for minor body exemption from completing WGA returns

MS Word Document, 189KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-04 management review checklist for central government

MS Word Document, 230KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-04 management review checklist for local government

MS Word Document, 165KB

WGA 2018-19 form: CG-05 template for the notification of audit completion

MS Word Document, 186KB

WGA 2018-19 data collection tool (DCT) for all bodies

XLSM, 4.35MB

Details

This page contains detailed guidance for English local authorities, central government bodies and public corporations in England and Wales who are required to complete Whole of Government Accounts returns.

Information for preparers in Scotland can be found on the Scottish government website.

Information for preparers in Northern Ireland can be found on the Department of Finance Northern Ireland website.

Information for preparers in Wales can be found on the Welsh government website.

  1. Updated with 'WGA 2018-19 data collection tool (DCT) for all bodies'.
  2. First published.

