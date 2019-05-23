Corporate report

Whole of Government Accounts, 2017 to 2018

This publication contains the Whole of Government Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Published 23 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 — see all updates
HM Treasury

Whole of Government Accounts, 2017 to 2018 (web)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1313-2, PU2265, HC 2164 2018-19 PDF, 3.56MB, 244 pages

Whole of government accounts, 2017 to 2018 (print)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1313-2, PU2265, HC 2164 2018-19 PDF, 3.51MB, 244 pages

Annex 1: List of entities consolidated in the Whole of Government Accounts

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.4KB

Annex 2: Entities that are not consolidated in the WGA

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 15.8KB

Annex 3: Minor bodies excluded from the consolidation

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 22.1KB

Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) consolidates the audited accounts of over 7,000 organisations across the UK public sector. WGA is based on International Financial Reporting Standards, the system of accounts used internationally by the private sector.

This is the ninth year of publication of the WGA. The UK is among the most advanced countries in this regard and the WGA is a uniquely comprehensive product; as it is the only set of consolidated public sector accounts that includes both central government, local government and government owned corporations.

The WGA is independently audited by the National Audit Office providing greater confidence in the figures, and supports effective scrutiny by Parliament. This scrutiny is exercised by the Public Accounts Committee who examine the accounts each year.

The WGA forms a key part of the mechanisms for understanding the government’s financial performance. Together with the statistical framework that is published in the National Accounts by the Office of National Statistics, and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts of economic performance and the public finances; the WGA provides a mechanism for holding government to account for its long term financial performance.

