Whole of Government Accounts, 2017 to 2018

Whole of Government Accounts ( WGA ) consolidates the audited accounts of over 7,000 organisations across the UK public sector. WGA is based on International Financial Reporting Standards, the system of accounts used internationally by the private sector.

This is the ninth year of publication of the WGA . The UK is among the most advanced countries in this regard and the WGA is a uniquely comprehensive product; as it is the only set of consolidated public sector accounts that includes both central government, local government and government owned corporations.

The WGA is independently audited by the National Audit Office providing greater confidence in the figures, and supports effective scrutiny by Parliament. This scrutiny is exercised by the Public Accounts Committee who examine the accounts each year.