Notice
WF12 9EA, E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/JP3430LC/V004
View the permit issued for Thornhill Power Station, Dewsbury under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit letter and decision document for:
- Operator name: E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited
- Installation name: Thornhill Power Station
- Permit number: EPR/JP3430LC/V004
Published 21 June 2019