WF12 9EA, E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/JP3430LC/V004

View the permit issued for Thornhill Power Station, Dewsbury under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 21 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Variation notice: E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited

Decision document: E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit letter and decision document for:

  • Operator name: E.ON UK Cogeneration Limited
  • Installation name: Thornhill Power Station
  • Permit number: EPR/JP3430LC/V004
