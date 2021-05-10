Guidance

We Offer Testing to our Staff (WOTTOS): endorsement scheme

Guidance about a simple and free voluntary promotional scheme for firms who are participating in the government’s free coronavirus (COVID-19) workplace testing programme.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 May 2021
11 May 2021 — See all updates
England

We Offer Testing to our Staff (WOTTOS): endorsement scheme

Guidance about the ‘We Offer Testing to our Staff’ (WOTTOS) endorsement scheme, which showcases those organisations that offer regular testing for their employees through displaying an easily recognisable and NHS Test and Trace branded physical and/or virtual sticker.

