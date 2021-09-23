Independent report

Water fluoridation: statement from the UK Chief Medical Officers

This statement from the UK CMOs highlights that water fluoridation is an effective public health intervention for improving the oral health of both adults and children.

Tooth decay is a significant, yet largely preventable, public health problem in the UK. It affects people at all stages of life and is the most common oral disease in children.

Water fluoridation schemes involve adding fluoride to community drinking water supplies in areas of low natural fluoride. There is strong scientific evidence that water fluoridation is an effective public health intervention for reducing the prevalence of tooth decay and improving oral health inequalities across the UK.

