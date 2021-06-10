Transparency data

Wastewater testing coverage data for 19 May 2021: EMHP programme

Data for the coverage of wastewater testing in England as part of the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protection (EMHP) programme.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 June 2021
England

This release contains data about the EMHP programme, to support statements on the coverage of wastewater testing in England.

The data provide a snapshot as of 19 May 2021.

This includes data on the estimated number and percentage of people covered by EMHP programme wastewater testing at regional and lower-tier local authority level.

