Voxelotor in the treatment of sickle cell disease

EAMS scientific opinion issued to Global Blood Therapeutics (UK) Ltd for Voxelotor in the treatment of hemolytic anemia in patients with sickle cell disease.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
28 January 2022

Voxelotor: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Voxelotor: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information for patients

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information for patients

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

Voxelotor: Treatment protocol: Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

Voxelotor: Information for NHS Medical Director

Voxelotor: Information for NHS Medical Director

Voxelotor is indicated for the treatment of haemolytic anaemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adults and paediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide.

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and secondary.care@health-ni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at /,Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales>

