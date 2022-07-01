Virginity testing and hymenoplasty: multi-agency guidance

This guidance offers advice for chief executives, directors, senior managers, front-line professionals within agencies and anyone else who may come in to contact with women and girls affected by virginity testing and hymenoplasty. It encourages agencies to cooperate and work together to protect and support those at risk of, or who have undergone, these procedures.

The Health and Care 2022 Act makes carrying out, offering, and aiding and abetting virginity testing and hymenoplasty illegal.

This follows the publication of the Tackling violence against women and girls strategy confirming that the government would seek to ban virginity testing and the independent Expert panel on hymenoplasty that recommended to government that hymenoplasty be banned.