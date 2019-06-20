Veterinary Investigation Diagnosis Analysis (VIDA) report

The Veterinary Investigation Diagnosis Analysis (VIDA) database holds records of animal and bird diagnoses by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratories, its partner PME providers and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Great Britain.

The VIDA report is published annually and shows monthly data by diagnosis for the year of the report, plus annual totals for the year of the report and previous years.

Also see the APHA animal disease surveillance reports collection for further reports.