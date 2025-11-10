Veterans Strategy
This strategy sets out the government's new vision for armed forces veterans across the UK.
This strategy sets out the government’s vision to ensure that every veteran is:
- celebrated for their service
- empowered to realise their full potential
- provided with the support they deserve to achieve this
Built around the pillars of celebrate, contribute and support, it provides a framework for the whole of society to adopt, recognising and celebrating the sacrifices of veterans while ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed in civilian life.