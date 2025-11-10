Policy paper

Veterans Strategy

This strategy sets out the government's new vision for armed forces veterans across the UK.

From:
Office for Veterans' Affairs and Ministry of Defence
Published
10 November 2025

Documents

Veterans Strategy

HTML

Veterans Strategy (web-optimised PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6042-6, 03473128, CP 1428

PDF, 3.74 MB, 44 pages

Order a copy

Veterans Strategy (print-ready PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6042-6, 03473128, CP 1428

PDF, 25.5 MB, 44 pages

Order a copy

Details

This strategy sets out the government’s vision to ensure that every veteran is:

  • celebrated for their service
  • empowered to realise their full potential
  • provided with the support they deserve to achieve this

Built around the pillars of celebrate, contribute and support, it provides a framework for the whole of society to adopt, recognising and celebrating the sacrifices of veterans while ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed in civilian life.

Updates to this page

Published 10 November 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page