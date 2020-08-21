VCSE health and wellbeing fund applications 2020 to 2021

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and Improvement, and Public Health England (PHE) are inviting applications from voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations to join the VCSE health and wellbeing fund Starting Well.

Projects must:

have run for at least 3 years

develop or expand services for children from preconception to 2-and-a-half years old, so they receive the best possible start in life

be focused on improving health outcomes in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities or areas of high deprivation (including urban, rural and coastal areas)

The deadline for applications is midday on Friday 30 October 2020.