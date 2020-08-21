Form

VCSE health and wellbeing fund applications 2020 to 2021

Voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations can apply for funding to run projects focused on starting well in life.

Published 21 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Starting well information pack

PDF, 244KB, 38 pages

Health and wellbeing fund application form

ODT, 232KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Risk assessment for grants

ODS, 17.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Exit plan

ODT, 39.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and Improvement, and Public Health England (PHE) are inviting applications from voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations to join the VCSE health and wellbeing fund Starting Well.

Projects must:

  • have run for at least 3 years
  • develop or expand services for children from preconception to 2-and-a-half years old, so they receive the best possible start in life
  • be focused on improving health outcomes in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities or areas of high deprivation (including urban, rural and coastal areas)

The deadline for applications is midday on Friday 30 October 2020.

Send completed application forms to startingwell@dhsc.gov.uk.

Published 21 August 2020