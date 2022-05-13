VCSE Health and Wellbeing Fund 2022 to 2025: women's reproductive wellbeing in the workplace
Voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations can apply for funding to support women's reproductive wellbeing in the workplace.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The application deadline is 9am on 5 August 2022.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England and Improvement (NHSEI) are seeking applications from voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector organisations for the next round of the Health and Wellbeing Fund.
The theme of the fund 2022 to 2025 is women’s reproductive wellbeing in the workplace. Linking in with the development of the new Women’s Health Strategy, this fund aims to support VCSE organisations who can provide a holistic support offer to assist women experiencing reproductive health issues (for example menopause, fertility problems, miscarriage and pregnancy loss, menstrual health and gynaecological conditions) to remain in, and return to, the workplace.
Projects must:
- develop or expand a programme that supports women to remain in, and return to, the workplace
- have been operating in this area, or a closely related area, for at least the last 3 years