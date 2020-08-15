Form

VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance applications 2020

Application form for voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations to join the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance.

Published 15 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Health and Wellbeing Alliance information pack

PDF, 276KB, 34 pages

Health and Wellbeing Alliance coordinator application form

ODT, 231KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Health and Wellbeing Alliance member application form

ODT, 234KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Risk assessment

ODS, 17.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Exit plan

ODT, 39.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and Improvement, and Public Health England (PHE) are inviting applications from VCSE organisations to join the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance.

The information pack explains how to apply.

The closing date for applications is midday on 6 November 2020.

Send completed application forms to hwalliance.applications@dhsc.gov.uk.

Published 15 August 2020