VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance applications 2020
Application form for voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations to join the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and Improvement, and Public Health England (PHE) are inviting applications from VCSE organisations to join the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance.
The information pack explains how to apply.
The closing date for applications is midday on 6 November 2020.
Send completed application forms to hwalliance.applications@dhsc.gov.uk.