VAT: reverse charge for renewable energy certificates
The measure will introduce a reverse charge for supplies of renewable energy certificates.
Details
This is an anti-fraud measure which removes the opportunity for fraudsters to charge VAT and then go missing before paying it over to the Exchequer in Missing Trader Intra-Community (MTIC) VAT fraud.
You can find more information on how this measure will work in Revenue and Customs Brief 4 (2019): VAT - domestic reverse charge for businesses trading in renewable energy certificates.
Published 13 June 2019