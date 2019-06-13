Policy paper

VAT: reverse charge for renewable energy certificates

The measure will introduce a reverse charge for supplies of renewable energy certificates.

This is an anti-fraud measure which removes the opportunity for fraudsters to charge VAT and then go missing before paying it over to the Exchequer in Missing Trader Intra-Community (MTIC) VAT fraud.

You can find more information on how this measure will work in Revenue and Customs Brief 4 (2019): VAT - domestic reverse charge for businesses trading in renewable energy certificates.

