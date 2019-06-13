Policy paper

Revenue and Customs Brief 4 (2019): VAT - domestic reverse charge for businesses trading in renewable energy certificates

This brief will explain how the domestic reverse charge will operate.

Published 13 June 2019
From:
HM Revenue & Customs

Documents

Details

This brief provides guidance on how the domestic reverse charge will operate. It should be read with Notice 735: VAT domestic reverse charge on specified goods and services.

You should read this brief if you’re a business registered or liable to be registered for VAT that buys or sells renewable energy certificates.

You can find more information on the policy in the VAT: reverse charge for renewable energy certificates policy paper.

Published 13 June 2019

Related content