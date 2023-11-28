Valproate: review of safety data and expert advice on management of risks
Public Assessment Report of review of valproate safety data and expert advice on management of risks.
Documents
Details
This report presents the MHRA’s review of safety data for valproate in 2022 and expert advice on management of risks recommended by the CHM over multiple meetings. This report also presents the advice from the CHM’s implementation Expert Working Group, which met several times in 2022 and 2023 and the changes their advice made to the introduction of these regulatory safety measures.
For more information see valproate document collection.