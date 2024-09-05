Research and analysis

Valproate: Paternal exposure to valproate and risk of neurodevelopmental disorders and congenital malformations in offspring

Public Assessment Report of review of results of a post-authorisation safety study on paternal exposure to valproate.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
5 September 2024

Documents

PDF, 782 KB, 64 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Details

This report presents the review of the results of a study on the potential risk to children born to men who took valproate in the 3 months before conception, and the steps that the MHRA are taking to implement new safety measures in consultation with the clinical community and other stakeholders.

Updates to this page

Published 5 September 2024

