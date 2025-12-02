Vaccine safety – patient factsheet
Patient factsheet to provide information on vaccines and vaccine safety.
Vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways to protect yourself and others from harmful diseases. Vaccines are rigorously tested before being approved for use and are continuously monitored to ensure their safety and effectiveness. By getting vaccinated, you help to reduce the spread of infections and protect yourself and others from serious diseases.
This factsheet is designed to help patients understand more about vaccines, including the following:
- Uses of vaccines
- What is in vaccines
- Types of vaccines
- How vaccines work
- Why vaccines are important
- How vaccines are made
- Vaccine side effects
- Report side effects to the Yellow Card scheme
- Glossary of terms