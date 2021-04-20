Using parenteral and enteral nutrition bags manufactured by Diffuplast: guidance for patients
Patient communication about a very low risk to patient safety in response to the field safety notice (FSN) issued by Diffuplast and MHRA.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been notified of a potential issue related to sterilisation of empty parenteral and enteral nutrition bags manufactured by Diffuplast.
The information available indicates that the risk of infection is very low. Please continue to use these bags as normal. If you are concerned that you may have been affected by this issue, please contact your healthcare professional.