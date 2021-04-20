Guidance

Using parenteral and enteral nutrition bags manufactured by Diffuplast: guidance for patients

Patient communication about a very low risk to patient safety in response to the field safety notice (FSN) issued by Diffuplast and MHRA.

Department of Health and Social Care
20 April 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been notified of a potential issue related to sterilisation of empty parenteral and enteral nutrition bags manufactured by Diffuplast.

The information available indicates that the risk of infection is very low. Please continue to use these bags as normal. If you are concerned that you may have been affected by this issue, please contact your healthcare professional.

