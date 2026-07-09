Use of UK plasma for the manufacture of five further plasma derived medicinal products and vCJD risk
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) published a review of the safety of albumins manufactured from UK-sourced plasma with respect to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) risk in August 2023. A further review of the safety of five additional plasma derived medicinal products (Fibrinogen, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCCs), C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Factor X and Protein C) manufactured from UK-sourced plasma with respect to vCJD risk has now been completed, with the results published in July 2026.
Documents
Details
The vCJD safety of using UK-sourced plasma for the manufacture of five additional plasma derived medicinal products (Fibrinogen, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCCs), C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Factor X and Protein C) was reviewed.Based on current epidemiology, manufacturing process capability, expert advice and information collected during previous reviews, it was concluded that UK-sourced plasma can be used for the manufacture of these five additional plasma derived medicinal products, in addition to the previously approved manufacture of immunoglobulins and albumins.