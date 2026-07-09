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Research and analysis

Use of UK plasma for the manufacture of five further plasma derived medicinal products and vCJD risk

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) published a review of the safety of albumins manufactured from UK-sourced plasma with respect to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) risk in August 2023. A further review of the safety of five additional plasma derived medicinal products (Fibrinogen, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCCs), C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Factor X and Protein C) manufactured from UK-sourced plasma with respect to vCJD risk has now been completed, with the results published in July 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
9 July 2026

Documents

vCJD Risk Assessment for the use of UK plasma for the manufacture of 5 high priority plasma derived medicinal products (PDMPs): Fibrinogen, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCCs), C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Factor X and Protein C

PDF, 1.63 MB, 31 pages

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Details

The vCJD safety of using UK-sourced plasma for the manufacture of five additional plasma derived medicinal products (Fibrinogen, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCCs), C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Factor X and Protein C) was reviewed.Based on current epidemiology, manufacturing process capability, expert advice and information collected during previous reviews, it was concluded that UK-sourced plasma can be used for the manufacture of these five additional plasma derived medicinal products, in addition to the previously approved manufacture of immunoglobulins and albumins.

Updates to this page

Published 9 July 2026

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