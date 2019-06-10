This report was commissioned following the Home Secretary’s statement to Parliament on 25 October 2018.

The Home Secretary updated the House of Lords on the use of DNA evidence in immigration applications on 27 November 2018.

Richard Alcock also conducted an independent internal review into the requirement for DNA evidence to be provided in immigration cases which was published on 25 October 2018.

If you think your immigration case may have been influenced by being required to provide DNA testing, dedicated helplines have been set up and you can get advice and support.