Use of DNA evidence in immigration applications

An independent report has been published on the use of DNA evidence in immigration decisions.

Published 10 June 2019
Home Office

Independent review of the Home Office response to the mandating of DNA evidence for immigration purposes

PDF, 2.08MB, 72 pages

This report was commissioned following the Home Secretary’s statement to Parliament on 25 October 2018.

The Home Secretary updated the House of Lords on the use of DNA evidence in immigration applications on 27 November 2018.

Richard Alcock also conducted an independent internal review into the requirement for DNA evidence to be provided in immigration cases which was published on 25 October 2018.

If you think your immigration case may have been influenced by being required to provide DNA testing, dedicated helplines have been set up and you can get advice and support.

If you think you may have been affected:

Email: DNAEnquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk

Telephone: 0300 123 2235

The helpline is open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4:45pm, and Friday, 9am to 4:30pm.

