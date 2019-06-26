Research and analysis

Unrepresented defendants: perceived effects on the Crown Court in England and Wales, practitioners’ perspectives

This small-scale, qualitative report provides an initial exploration of the perceived effects of unrepresented defendants in the Crown Court.

This research explores an evidence gap regarding how unrepresented defendants in the Crown Court may influence processes and practices. It is based on in-depth interviews with 21 practitioners (15 Crown Court judges and 6 CPS Crown Court prosecutors), and reflects their experiences and observations. The exploratory nature of this project means that the findings are indicative and should not be considered to be a comprehensive assessment of all the relevant issues.

