Understanding Service personnel satisfaction with their lived experience of the Future Accommodation Model pilot
Qualitative research to understand Service personnel satisfaction with their lived experience of the Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has been considering how it can improve the accommodation offer for Service personnel (SP). The Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot was run at three UK military bases between 2019 and 2023 to test a new way of providing living accommodation to Service personnel and their families.
The MOD, with support from Deloitte LLP, designed a qualitative research project to understand Service personnel satisfaction with their lived experience of the FAM pilot. The research was completed in January 2022. The results from this research have been used by the MOD to inform the design of the new accommodation offer to Service personnel, which will commence in March 2024.