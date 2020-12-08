Corporate report

Unacceptable Behaviours Progress Review 

Review into the MOD’s progress implementing the recommendations of the 2019 Wigston Review.

Ministry of Defence

The Secretary of State commissioned Non-Executive Director, Danuta Gray, to review progress one year on from the publication of the Wigston Review. The report ​concludes that good progress has been made to prevent and tackle unacceptable behaviours. It made 1​3 further recommendations to drive forward the MOD’s work which were accepted by the department.

