Unacceptable Behaviours Progress Review
Review into the MOD’s progress implementing the recommendations of the 2019 Wigston Review.
The Secretary of State commissioned Non-Executive Director, Danuta Gray, to review progress one year on from the publication of the Wigston Review. The report concludes that good progress has been made to prevent and tackle unacceptable behaviours. It made 13 further recommendations to drive forward the MOD’s work which were accepted by the department.
Published 8 December 2020