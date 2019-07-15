Corporate report
Wigston Review into inappropriate behaviours
A review into inappropriate behaviour in the armed services by Air Chief Marshal Wigston.
Documents
Details
A report was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence to look into inappropriate behaviour in the Armed Forces in April 2019. Air Chief Marshal Wigston led the review and made 36 recommendations on how to investigate and deal with inappropriate behaviour within the armed services.
The Secretary of State for Defence accepted all recommendations.
Published 15 July 2019