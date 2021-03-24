Policy paper

Umbrella memorandum of understanding (UMoU) between DHSC and NPCC

Sets out the information-sharing arrangements between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

Department of Health and Social Care
24 March 2021
England

Umbrella memorandum of understanding (UMoU) between DHSC and NPCC

This document sets out the high-level information-sharing arrangement between DHSC and the NPCC. The NPCC is acting on behalf of each of the police forces listed in the memorandum in respect of the exchange of information for the self-isolation enforcement process.

The aim of the memorandum is to set out clear guidelines to follow when sharing information, and to ensure that information is shared with appropriate safeguards and in accordance with the law.

