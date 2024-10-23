Policy paper

UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement on Defence

A commitment to improve and enhance bilateral defence co-operation between the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
23 October 2024

Documents

Agreement on Defence co-operation between the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany

HTML

Agreement on Defence co-operation between the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany

PDF, 89.8 KB, 5 pages

Details

Signed on 23 October 2024, the Trinity House Agreement is a first-of-its kind agreement between the UK and Germany, committing to deepen defence cooperation across all domains.

Joint Declaration on Enhanced Defence Cooperation between Germany and the United Kingdom

UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement on Defence - joint communique

